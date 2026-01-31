TNA Star Nic Nemeth Thinks John Cena Should've Faced WWE IC Champ

John Cena's Retirement Tour has stirred mixed-feelings from several fans, especially when it came to the wrestlers, he ended up facing along the way to retirement. Ultimately, Cena hung up his boots after facing off against Gunther, but Nic Nemeth believes there was another name that would've made more sense.

"I wouldn't mind seeing Zack Ryder or Matt Cardona show up for the New York representing New York, but then we get to DC, maybe Batista?" Nemeth wondered in an interview with "KVIA ABC-7" back in October, before Cena's final opponent was announced. Nemeth was excited about the range of talent from Cena's past who could've been the final opponent.. "When it comes to his legacy and career, you can actually do a year and still not get to anybody! Like, there's still so many pieces missing."

While he championed Matt Cardona as Cena's final opponent, Nemeth was also one of the surprise returns to enter into the Last Time Is Now tournament, where he faced off against Solo Sikoa in an unsuccessful bid to move on to the next bracket in the tournament. Interestingly, during his return, Nemeth didn't use his real name but actually came back as 'Dolph Ziggler.'

Since the interview, Cardona has returned to WWE. The former GCW Champion revealed that he signed a full-time contract with the company earlier this month, though he will now be in WWE under "Matt Cardona" instead of the Zack Ryder persona he previously had in the company.

