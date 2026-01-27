Backstage Update On Killer Kelly's TNA Departure

Killer Kelly confirmed her departure from TNA over the weekend, but promised to be back on television soon, and a report following her announcement via social media confirmed the star is a free agent, but did have options.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Kelly was offered a short-time extension in TNA, which Fightful said was becoming a standard in the company. Kelly noted in her announcement posted to X (formerly Twitter) that she had been offered an extension, but passed it up.

Fightful noted that Kelly was backstage at "AEW Dynamite" on January 14, as her fiancée, Myron Reed, was debuting for the company alongside Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier as The Rascalz. The outlet reported at the time there had not been conservations between Kelly and AEW, but members of the roster have said they would push for the former Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

Kelly, whose real name is Raquel Lourenco, debuted for TNA when it was still known as Impact Wrestling back in November 2020. Prior to that, she wrestled in Progress, as well as in "WWE NXT UK," where she competed in the 2018 United Kingdom Championship tournament for a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. She also competed in that year's Mae Young Classic, but lost to Meiko Satomura in the first round. Her final match with TNA took place on November 25 last year in a four-way match that was ultimately won by Xia Brookside.