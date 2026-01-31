Bully Ray Doesn't Know Where Finn Balor Fits In Current WWE Landscape

Though he's been featured fairly prominently as a leader of The Judgment Day, it's been a while since Finn Balor had been treated as a serious threat in WWE, but that seems to be changing over the last several weeks. Still, following Balor's loss to CM Punk on "WWE Raw," speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray indicated that he isn't sure how much Balor has left to do in the company.

"Personally, I don't know what you do with Finn Balor, the great wrestler," Bully said. "Listen, if you told me you were inventing ... the workhorse championship tomorrow, and you were gonna have the Iron Man Championship that's defended every single week on TV for 15 minute matches, blah, blah, blah, and Finn Balor was gonna be your champion – sold, because that's a f***ing Iron Man. Other than that, in this huge world of the WWE, I don't know where he fits."

Earlier in the episode, Bully stated that he'd like to see the return of Balor's Demon persona. Ahead of his recent title match, Balor commented on the Demon in WWE and explained why he has complicated feelings on the gimmick. If the Demon was to return, according to Balor, it'd have to be under very specific circumstances and with him in control of how it's used.

"I know that, when Vince was around, the Demon character was only something that came out when Finn Balor couldn't get the job done, which made Finn look ineffective," Bully admitted.

The WWE Hall of Famer then lamented the fact that Balor is merely "good" and not "great" at promo and character work, which might limit what he can accomplish. However, following Bully's assessment, during last night's "Raw," Balor closed the show by attacking Punk, and it seems the feud will continue for the time being.

