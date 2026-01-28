Dave Meltzer Thinks AEW Tag Team Has Chance 'To Become Stars'

A new AEW tag team featuring a recently debuted star is getting high praise from veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. Jake Doyle, the former Jake Something in TNA, debuted for AEW and joined the Don Callis Family on the first "AEW Dynamite" of 2026. He and Mark Davis were immediately established as a tag team. The team are set to challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on this week's "Dynamite," and Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that it's going to be an interesting match.

"This is a chance for Doyle and Davis to really become stars, because this is a match where it's not a four way," Meltzer explained, citing a common match type for the belts in AEW. "Four way's tough, especially when you're in there with like the Young Bucks, and with JetSpeed... This one is like, it's a regular tag against a great team that will probably help make them."

Davis and Doyle earned their shot at the tag gold by defeating three other times in a four-way tornado tag match on the January 14 edition of "Dynamite." The defeated the Bucks, JetSpeed, and the Gates of Agony to earn the shot. After the match, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Stokely Hathaway came out to confront the Don Callis Family members, and the teams brawled before being separated by security.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.