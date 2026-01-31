Kevin Nash Breaks Down Chances Of Steve Austin Returning At WWE Royal Rumble

Stone Cold Steve Austin was last seen at WrestleMania 41 but his most recent foray back into the ring was at WrestleMania 38 Night 1, where he successfully defeated Kevin Owens. While Austin isn't completely closed off to returning again, how realistic would it be to see 'The Rattlesnake' enter this year's Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia?

"Well, I mean, he is Stone Cold," former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Kevin Nash said during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast. "You put enough zeroes in that motherf**ker – you ain't getting that mother**ker in the desert for less than 10; I promise you that...You give Stone Cold Steve Austin 10 million bucks...He'll give you[6 to 8 minutes]."

However, Nash pointed out one likely deal-breaker for the beer-swilling WWE Hall of Famer.

"Well, they won't let him throw beer. They won't let him drink beer in f**king Saudi Arabia," Nash pointed out, as Saudi Arabia has strict laws against alcohol. "It could be a hell of a night to pitch f**king Michelob Ultra Zero? Bring out a new sponsor...They were the sponsor for the NBA Playoffs last year."

It remains to be seen if Austin might instead make a return just for the Royal Rumble, where he could work safer and in a quicker paced environment, however, news sources are not confident that this will end up happening.

