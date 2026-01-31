Nixon Newell Reveals She Was Supposed To Wrestle Toni Storm At WWE Evolution 2018

Things have a funny way of not working out for one Nixon Newell. While most point to the situation involving her and Miranda Alize walking out of AEW late last year as a prime example, Newell's misfortunes go back to her time in WWE as Tegan Nox, which saw her out of action for long periods due to injury. And one of the times of inaction wound up costing Nox a big opportunity regarding the first WWE Evolution PLE.

Speaking with "The Wrestling Classic," Newell reminisced about the event and how happy she was to be there for it and watch the other women in WWE's roster deliver a great show. That said, she was also bummed out over not getting to compete, especially when she learned that she had originally been set to work the show.

"It was obviously super depressing, because it was supposed to be...I was supposed to be a part of Evolution," Newell said. "So that sucked, which I only found out I was supposed to be part of that day, as I was walking past. They're like 'Oh, I'm so sad you don't get to perform.' I'm like 'What do you mean?! Like, what do you mean?' And then I found it all out."

According to Newell, it wasn't just any kind of match, as she was set to be part of one the marquee matches with a woman who has since gone on to become the top women's star in AEW.

"It was supposed to be, from what I was told and I don't know...I don't know if it was true, but I was told by multiple people it was supposed to be me and Toni in the Mae Young Final," Newel said.

