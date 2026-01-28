Dave Meltzer Assesses Jacob Fatu's WWE WrestleMania Chances

Following the most recent WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show on January 24, WWE are firmly on the road to WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Undisputed WWE Championship scene is as unpredictable as it has ever been, especially after the wild brawl that Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes had on January 24.

Despite the match never officially getting started, Dave Meltzer stated on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that he believes there will be a three-way match between Rhodes, Fatu, and Drew McIntyre for the title in Las Vegas, and when it comes to who he thinks the fans will be behind the most, Meltzer sees Fatu being the fan favorite. "I think Fatu will be the favorite on that night." Meltzer also believes that Rhodes will be booed by the Las Vegas crowd regardless of what match he is in, but he can't guarantee that considering how popular Rhodes has been over the past few years.

As for who will be the Undisputed WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 42, that is still up in the air as McIntyre will have to defend his title against Sami Zayn this Saturday at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Barring any last minute title matches on the road to WrestleMania 42, the winner of the match between Zayn and McIntyre will walk into Las Vegas as champion, and while recent reports did suggest that Zayn would get a title match at some point, nothing has said about Zayn leaving the Royal Rumble with the title. Fatu and Rhodes will have to earn their shots at the Undisputed WWE Championship by winning the Royal Rumble match itself, but if the Rumble winner chooses to face the WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, the Elimination Chamber in February will be last chance to earn a title match at WrestleMania.

