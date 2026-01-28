Nixon Newell Says An AEW Run 'Wasn't Meant To Be'

Back in November, it was reported that Nixon Newell, the former Tegan Nox in WWE, and her tag partner, Miranda Alize, walked out of an "AEW Collision" taping after the real-life couple insisted they get longer than three minutes in a match against Anna Jay and Tay Melo. After reports had circulated for a few days, Newell clarified what happened while live on her Twitch channel and said their departure was a respectful one. Recently Newell commented on the situation again on "The Wrestling Classic."

"It just wasn't meant to be, that's how I'll keep it, because I've said my side," she said. "If people want to see the whole story they can go on my Twitch and watch it. A lot of dirt sheets like to spread stuff that isn't correct and get false information and put it out there, which is what happened a lot last time and I called the dirt sheets out. Told them directly and they stopped reporting false information."

As to whether or not the door to AEW is closed for her, Newell said she didn't think so, as she explained it wasn't like she and Alize stormed out of the taping. She said it was an understanding on both sides.

"'Okay, yeah, cool. No worries. We get it.' And then we were like, 'Okay, cool. Thank you for the opportunity,'" Newell explained. "It was never anything negative until the dirt sheets made it negative."

