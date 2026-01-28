WWE's Penta To Present Ceremonial Sword To 2026 AAA Rey De Reyes Winner

When WWE purchased AAA last April, many expected that WWE luchador Penta, who had worked for AAA on and off throughout his career, would be around quite a bit. That hasn't been the case to this point, in part because an injury that forced Penta out of action for weeks and prevented himcompeting at Guerra de Titanes in December. But the luchador is poised for a role at an upcoming AAA PLE, albeit one where he won't be wrestling.

In an interview conducted during the second AAA episode to air on Fox Mexico, Penta revealed that he would be appearing at Rey de Reyes in Puebla on March 14. As noted though, Penta won't be there to compete; rather, he will be presenting the winner of the Rey de Reyes competition with the ceremonial Rey de Reyes sword.

Translated to King of Kings in English, the Rey de Reyes competition first began in 1997, and has been held every year since generally in late February/early March, though the 2021 Rey de Reyes was held in May due to delays via the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition has seen several different variations to determine a winner over the years, though in 2025 AAA will determine the field with four four-way qualifying matches, where the winners will then face off at Rey de Reyes for the right to the sword.

Several notable names have won Rey de Reyes in its 28 year history, including former Royal Rumble participant Latin Lover (the first ever winner), AEW's Jeff Jarrett, former WCW star Vampiro, Perro Agauyo Jr., Laredo Kid, Psycho Clown, El Hijo del Vikingo, and last year's winner Nino Hamburguesa. Penta himself is no stranger to the competition, having won it back in 2016 by defeating the second La Parka and Villano IV.