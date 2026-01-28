Bully Ray Believes 'The Time Is Right' For Gunther To Retire AJ Styles In WWE
AJ Styles is set to put his pro wrestling career on the line against Gunther at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. However, considering that Gunther has already retired both John Cena and Goldberg, the optics don't look good for Styles, especially with the latest trademark WWE filed.
Former TNA World Champion Bully Ray is all in for Gunther to retire Styles, feeling it's time for "The Ring General" to solidify himself as the heel with the most heat in WWE.
"The time is right for Gunther to take AJ Styles out," he said during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," recently. "The table is set for Gunther to drive the stake through the heart of the entire WWE Universe."
According to Bully, Gunther currently has the WWE audience at the edge of their seats, and he wonders if he'll add another veteran to his hit list.
"If Gunther defeats AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, that's like Gunther looking at the WWE Universe and plunging the knife in; the final blow," he added. "Because I don't think the WWE Universe is ready to say goodbye to AJ Styles, and I think Gunther is going to force them to say goodbye."
'If everybody else gets a farewell tour, then John Cena's farewell tour is not special'
Bully Ray then weighed in on whether AJ Styles could actually have an unannounced retirement at the Royal Rumble, sharing a harsh truth fans of the 'Phenomenal One' might not be ready to admit.
"If everybody else gets a farewell tour, then John Cena's farewell tour is not special," Bully expressed. "The only thing that should be on the agenda is keeping Gunther strong. That's it. AJ said he was retiring in 2026, right? Okay, it's 2026, and there's no better time for AJ Styles to finish up than at the Royal Rumble."
Following this, Bully added that, in contrast to John Cena, who he feels should've left at WrestleMania, it feels right for Styles to walk away at the Royal Rumble. He additionally explained that he feels like there's nothing left for Styles to do in WWE, especially after retiring The Undertaker with the Boneyard Match.
"AJ's had a great career in the WWE. For somebody who is not created by the WWE, AJ Styles has had one hell of a run," Bully opined. The WWE HOFer doesn't think that Styles's future should be of any concern to WWE.
"I don't give a s**t if AJ Styles wins a championship again. I'm not interested," he said. "I'm more interested in AJ going out in a manner that catapults Gunther to the next level."
