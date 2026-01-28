Bully Ray Believes 'The Time Is Right' For Gunther To Retire AJ Styles In WWE

AJ Styles is set to put his pro wrestling career on the line against Gunther at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. However, considering that Gunther has already retired both John Cena and Goldberg, the optics don't look good for Styles, especially with the latest trademark WWE filed.

Former TNA World Champion Bully Ray is all in for Gunther to retire Styles, feeling it's time for "The Ring General" to solidify himself as the heel with the most heat in WWE.

"The time is right for Gunther to take AJ Styles out," he said during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," recently. "The table is set for Gunther to drive the stake through the heart of the entire WWE Universe."

According to Bully, Gunther currently has the WWE audience at the edge of their seats, and he wonders if he'll add another veteran to his hit list.

"If Gunther defeats AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, that's like Gunther looking at the WWE Universe and plunging the knife in; the final blow," he added. "Because I don't think the WWE Universe is ready to say goodbye to AJ Styles, and I think Gunther is going to force them to say goodbye."