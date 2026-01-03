Why John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour Was So Disappointing

John Cena has a very strong case for being one of the best to ever do it. His intense (and, at times, tumultuous) connection with the fans, his dedication to improving his in-ring craft, and his popularity outside of the ring have allowed him to transcend from in-ring icon to pop culture ambassador for professional wrestling. With Cena's abundance of clout, it was no wonder that his 2025 retirement tour made news headlines when it was announced at Money in the Bank 2024.

The stakes were high for Cena's retirement tour, as advertisements for premium live events plastered with "The Last Time is Now" slogans led to sold-out stadiums and incredible viewership numbers. Fans flocked to arenas in order to catch a glimpse of Cena's final moments of in-ring glory, but as the weeks turned into months, and the appearance dates dwindled, deep dissatisfaction with Cena's final year in WWE became a pervasive sentiment throughout the professional wrestling community. Fans, veterans, and those close to Cena began to voice their criticisms of Cena's retirement tour as it pathetically chugged along. The trumpets and cheers associated with Cena's iconic entrance faded, only to be overtaken by the crescendo of fan backlash. As Cena tapped out to GUNTHER in Washington D.C., any "thank you Cena" chants were overshadowed by an explosion of boos, and raucous "AEW" chants.

With Cena's retirement tour now completed, one can view his 2025 narrative's rise and fall with the gift of retrospect. How did Cena go from a historic heel turn to a controversial tap-out in a year? How did the fans that grew up loving Cena (or loving to boo him) turn on him on the eve of his retirement? Now that it's done, we can ask the question: why was John Cena's WWE retirement tour so disappointing?