Logan Paul Offers Theory On Why Travis Scott Stopped Working With WWE

For a brief moment, it appeared rapper Travis Scott was heavily figured into WWE plans in 2025, after he was involved in John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber, and helped Cena defeat Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Scott never appeared again after WrestleMania, however, and by the summer was no longer associated with WWE after a "falling out," much to the relief of many fans and pundits who felt Scott's WWE work was poor.

On a recent episode of "IMPAULSIVE," Logan Paul was discussing Scott's short WWE tenure and why things didn't work out. He proceeded to confirm previous reports that WWE had for Scott following WrestleMania, which would've involved Scott and Paul working together.

"I was very excited, obviously, for him to enter the WWE," Paul said. "And we were supposed to team up with one other person. It was supposed to be a three on three. And the day it was supposed to be announced, he didn't show up."

Paul admitted he didn't know the exact reason Scott no-showed and ultimately decided against working with WWE any further. However, he theorized that Scott ultimately balked at going forward upon realizing how physically taxing wrestling a match would've been.

"Wrestling is a lot about navigating pain," Paul said. "It all really hurts. And some things hurt less, but it all hurts. And so, I think a lot of people think that the mat is bouncy and soft. I certainly thought that before I got in WWE. And the first time I touched the canvas, I was like 'When do they bring in the trampoline mat?' They're like 'No.' I'd go 'Okay, but what about the prop chairs?' There's no prop chairs. And I'm not saying this is real. [But] it hurts, and I think at some point Travis probably realized it's really hard."

