John Cena Says Original Plan For WWE Retirement Tour Was Much More Than 36 Dates

Across his three-dozen appearances in 2025, WWE fans have seen John Cena spark rivalries with new and old foes, claim his record-breaking 17th world title, and unlock a heelish side rarely seen from him. According to Cena himself, initial plans called for even more action to unfold for him on WWE programming.

While sitting down with The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Cena revealed that he previously envisioned himself fulfilling more than six times the amount of appearances he actually made for his retirement tour this year. "I was in Budapest, all night on set in Budapest, fly to Indy, do Indy, fly back, land, dropped my stuff off, go film. Doing that until post-WrestleMania, back and forth to Morocco and Budapest and all these crazy places that weren't easy commutes. You can do it because I'll sleep on the plane or whatever. You don't. Doesn't happen, then you get upside down and you're super fatigued, but I threaded the needle just enough.

"The plan, originally, was to do a full year," he continued. "This just goes to show my ignorance in the business. I wanted to do 220 dates. Just take a year off of everything, hop on a bus, do a full WWE calendar, and totally say goodbye. Thank goodness that the business isn't like that anymore because I would be [like] if you took a gingerbread man and broke him. I'd be done. They only needed me for 36."

Cena's last tour date will take him to Washington, D.C. on December 13 for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, in which he will wrestle "The Ring General" GUNTHER for his final match. GUNTHER earned this opportunity by overcoming the likes of Je'Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, and Solo Sikoa in "The Last Time Is Now" tournament. Earlier this year, GUNTHER also served as the final in-ring opponent for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Bill Simmons with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.