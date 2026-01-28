Backstage Update On Injury Status Of Rey Mysterio Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble 2026

A positive update has emerged about WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio following an injury scare on "WWE Raw" ahead of the Royal Rumble this weekend. According to PWInsider Elite, Mysterio made the journey to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which the star confirmed himself on Instagram on Tuesday.

According to PWIE, Mysterio was banged up in his match against Austin Theory on Monday, but made the trip to Saudi Arabia as scheduled and is there for Rumble festivities. The report did not clarify if Mysterio would be involved in the match. Mysterio declared for the match on the January 19 edition of the red brand, alongside Penta and Dragon Lee.

He faced off against Theory on Monday following an in-ring segment with The Vision and "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. It wasn't exactly clear where he suffered the injury, but wasn't involved in the post-match brawl. Video posted to X (formerly Twitter) following the match showed officials, Penta, and Lee helping Mysterio to the back. Mysterio suffered a groin injury last year that kept him out of WrestleMania 41, and he returned to action in November.

Mysterio, Lee, and Penta posed for a photo on a plane on Tuesday, which the Hall of Famer posted to Instagram. The men are seen without their masks, but covering the bottom portion of their faces, while wearing hats and glasses. He posted another photo at Sneaker Con, alongside Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, and Talla Tonga. The convention is set to kick off soon in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.