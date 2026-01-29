AEW Dynamite 1/28/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

One does not expect title changes every week but when a show has three different title matches, none of them in the main event, and there's not a single title change then everything feels a little bit flat.

El Clon was challenging for the TNT Championship held by Mark Briscoe, and that was a brilliant match that saw Briscoe retain; it would have been cool for Clon to get the win and keep his undefeated streak going. Obviously Briscoe then laid out an open challenge answered by Tommaso Ciampa, which I'm definitely not going to complain about because that was pretty awesome.

Thekla was challenging Kris Statlander for the Women's World Championship, which definitely should have been the main event – it being for a purported World title and all that. Once again, very good match, and Statlander retained. This very easily could have been a title change to cement Thekla and the Triangle of Madness as a little more than a heel gatekeeper trio. But Statlander is presumably being eyed to drop the title to one Mercedes Mone when the time is right, so again she must continue her reign – not in itself a bad thing, we will get to that.

And FTR defended their Tag titles against Jake Doyle and Mark Davis, which... Yeah I was ready for FTR to lose the titles as soon as they won them. But of course, I am writing this as a Hated so they retained the titles, thanks to help of Death Rider interference; interference continues to be the bane of modern pro wrestling. Once again, it could have been a statement victory for the new tag team, something to help them stand out from the myriad of duos in the company.

The specific issue I have with the lack of title changes isn't actually the lack of title changes on the night. It's the fact that there doesn't seem to be any spontaneity in lieu of very clearly mapped out trajectories. That can be immersion breaking, and flat out undermines the value of putting the titles on the line to begin with.

Written by Max Everett