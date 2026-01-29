Eric Bischoff And JBL Discuss Chris Jericho's Next Move After He Didn't Appear In TNA

For a brief moment, it was thought that Chris Jericho could show up on "TNA Impact's" AMC debut earlier this month. Instead, Jericho was nowhere to be seen, and the speculation has continued to grow regarding Jericho's future, including the possibility of him returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble this weekend, or him staying with AEW, where he remains on the roster page.

During an "83 Weeks" live reaction show for "Impact's" first AMC show, Eric Bischoff and JBL discussed what Jericho's next move could be after receiving a fan question regarding Jericho and TNA. On the whole, Bischoff admitted he was happy Jericho didn't show up in TNA, despite initially hoping for it.

"I wanted to see Chris make a big entrance tonight, because I wanted that semi-Lex Luger moment, because that would've been a big moment, it would've been really cool," Bischoff said. "But based on what I saw tonight, if I were Chris' manager, I would've suggested not. They're not ready for that yet, in my opinion."

JBL concurred with Bischoff's thoughts, believing that Jericho was better off in either WWE or AEW than TNA, though he admitted he had no idea what Jericho's plans were.

"I think WWE is probably the better fit [than TNA], because that's where he was for so long and that's where he made...he comes in, he becomes the Undisputed Champion in one night, beating Stone Cold and The Rock," JBL said. "He's got this incredible name. Wherever he debuts, if he stays with AEW or whether he comes to WWE, which is apparently the gossip out there...it's going to be huge, and it's going to be a lot of fun. Chris will do a terrific job with it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription