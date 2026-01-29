AEW Performer Comments On Cody Rhodes Losing WWE Championship To Drew McIntyre

When Drew McIntyre defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Three Stages Of Hell match on "WWE SmackDown" three weeks ago, many were surprised to see "The American Nightmare" lose the title with WrestleMania 42 on the horizon, including AEW play-by-play commentator Jim Ross. Speaking on "Grilling JR," Ross claimed that McIntyre is a reliable option to hold the title, but believes that Rhodes will be champion again in the near future.

"I was a little surprised. Not saying I didn't like it, but I was surprised that it occurred. So I'm sure that as the cycle evolves that Cody will get another shot at the title and will be champion again someday. Maybe sooner than later, but I don't think he had a one-off. He'll be back on the throne sooner than later," he explained. "If you're a Cody Rhodes fan, don't become suicidal or anything. Just be patient and Cody's in good shape. He's healthy ... I think Drew McIntyre is a stud and he's a key player, so I think I would say that WWE is lucky to have Drew McIntyre on their roster ... if they wanted to change the title for whatever reason, then they got the right guy to handle it."

This upcoming Saturday, McIntyre will enter his first title defense since defeating Rhodes when Sami Zayn challenges for the gold at the Royal Rumble. Zayn earned the opportunity to fight for the championship after winning a number one contender's tournament which concluded at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, when the Canadian star defeated Randy Orton, Trick Williams and Damian Priest in his hometown of Montreal.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.