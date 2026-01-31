WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Full & Final Card

The road to WWE WrestleMania 42 officially begins today with the 2026 Royal Rumble, emanating from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Amongst the card are four contests, one of which involves a championship. Another will see a legendary career at stake. Of course, we also have the fan-favorite Royal Rumble matches, where the winners are guaranteed a title match of their choosing at the "The Show of Shows" in April.

In his first televised bout as Undisputed WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre will defend his newly-won title against Sami Zayn. Zayn earned this opportunity by conquering Ilja Dragunov on "WWE SmackDown," then a four-way contenders match against Randy Orton, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in his hometown of Montreal. It will mark his first world title match of any kind since October 2024, when then-World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER bested him on "WWE Raw."

While no longer a world champion, GUNTHER will compete in a high-profile match at the Royal Rumble as well. In his case, GUNTHER will take on AJ Styles, with "The Phenomenal One" putting his in-ring career on the line. GUNTHER, now known as "The Career Killer," recently defeated Styles under controversial circumstances on "Raw." Now, Styles aims to even the score and evade his retirement.

Per tradition, 30 men and 30 women will also enter their respective Royal Rumbles. On the men's side, big names such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, and former NXT Champion Oba Femi are confirmed for the over-the-top-rope spectacle. Within the women's division, the likes of Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch and many more have declared themselves. With a number of spots still open in both Rumbles, surprise entrants are expected to pop up as well.