Stephanie McMahon Relates To WWE IC Champion As A 'Child Of The Business'

As the daughter of Vincent K. McMahon and the granddaughter of Vincent J. McMahon, former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon has been involved with wrestking for the majority of her life. As a third-generation wrestling executive, McMahon sees herself in other people who were born in the business, especially the numerous multi-generational stars on the WWE roster over the years. One of the stars to whom McMahon relates is current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio.

"I love Dominik Mysterio...I can't relate from a wrestling standpoint, I don't have 'the chops,' but being a child of the business and making such an impact as a heel that...you can't even hear yourself talk," McMahon said on her "What's Your Story" podcast. While McMahon wrestled occasionally on WWE TV -even winning a Women's Championship- she was usually a manager or an authority figure, and one who garnered her fair share of heat. "It's the best, I love it. I do love the heels."

McMahon continued to gush about the AAA Mega Champion and his connection to WWE fans.

"He's such a good heel. He's almost a babyface. At some point, the audience will turn him," McMahon continued.

Mysterio recently suffered a shoulder injury at AAA's Guerra De Titanes. There is no word on how long Mysterio will be out, or the fate of both his Intercontinental Title and his Mega Title. His Judgement Day paramour, former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, recently said that he was simply recovering from the injury and would be back soon, though did not go into specifics.