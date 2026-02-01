Cody Rhodes Explains Why He 'Misses' WWE Live Events

Over the last few years, WWE has drastically reduced its schedule for non-televised live events. There are plenty of positives to this, with the company's wrestlers having more time to spend at home with family and giving their bodies a rest. However, as pointed out by Cody Rhodes on "What Do You Want To Talk About?," there are drawbacks, too.

"I know it gets me in trouble with my peers and I don't care: I miss [live events] so much," Rhodes said. "I miss the live events for the rhythm of wrestling. I feel like it helped, actually, prevent injuries. I feel like it helped a general, just – not just the camaraderie, but the other thing is being part of the team. If you're only here like once or twice a week, it doesn't feel like – what team are you on? Versus, 'No, this is our crew. We run. We run Saturday, we run Sunday.'"

Rhodes then acknowledged that the reality of the business has made it so the constant live event schedule doesn't make financial sense. Those shows were a place where wrestlers could try out new things without pressure, and Rhodes believes that was an important part of the business that is now absent.

The Undertaker, who Rhodes was interviewing, agreed with the sentiment about experimentation. They still both acknowledged that the system wasn't perfect, as it led to exhaustion for much of the talent.

"There is a balance that you need," Undertaker said. "You need the reps to stay sharp, and then you also need a place to try new stuff."

WWE still runs live events, with United States shows surrounding the holidays as well as with the company's recent European tour. However, the schedule is far more lax than it used to be, and these two are far from the only figures in wrestling to lament over the decline of "house shows," as they're often called.

