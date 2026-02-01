WWE's Kit Wilson Details Life-Altering Injury Suffered By Tag Partner Elton Prince

Kit Wilson has become a rising star in WWE with his catchy new theme song, but the wrestler never had ambitions of becoming a singles performer. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Wilson discussed his tag team partner, Elton Prince, who suffered a severe injury last year that put their tag team, Pretty Deadly, on hold.

"The surgery went well and so far ... everything's on track and good," Wilson stated. "It's just a touch and go situation. It's the neck, so it's such a specialist area that I think we're just kind of taking it day by day. But he is doing good, which is fantastic. It's just a scary thing."

Along with admitting that he was extremely nervous about moving into the singles division without Prince by his side, Wilson said that he gets emotional talking about the injury and its aftermath. Prince was forced to have double neck fusion surgery after taking a reverse DDT in a match against FrAxiom on "WWE SmackDown" in May 2025.

"It was obviously an accident. Things happen, we know what we're getting into," Wilson said, becoming overcome with emotion as he described what took place.