WWE's Kit Wilson Details Life-Altering Injury Suffered By Tag Partner Elton Prince
Kit Wilson has become a rising star in WWE with his catchy new theme song, but the wrestler never had ambitions of becoming a singles performer. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Wilson discussed his tag team partner, Elton Prince, who suffered a severe injury last year that put their tag team, Pretty Deadly, on hold.
"The surgery went well and so far ... everything's on track and good," Wilson stated. "It's just a touch and go situation. It's the neck, so it's such a specialist area that I think we're just kind of taking it day by day. But he is doing good, which is fantastic. It's just a scary thing."
Along with admitting that he was extremely nervous about moving into the singles division without Prince by his side, Wilson said that he gets emotional talking about the injury and its aftermath. Prince was forced to have double neck fusion surgery after taking a reverse DDT in a match against FrAxiom on "WWE SmackDown" in May 2025.
"It was obviously an accident. Things happen, we know what we're getting into," Wilson said, becoming overcome with emotion as he described what took place.
'It's a bit horrible to rewatch, knowing what it was'
"I think he just landed wrong. He says he felt a certain kind of shock, then he didn't feel anything. ... You watch it back and his fingers kind of curl up, and it's a really a bit horrible to rewatch, knowing what it was. ... Then when he's trying to figure out in the ring what's going on, he took another thing which cut him open, so he's bleeding a fair amount."
According to Wilson, because of how much Prince was bleeding, he and their opponents initially thought that was the major concern, rather than the previous hard landing. The match went on with Wilson tagging himself in, and it only became clear in the days and weeks that followed how seriously Prince was hurt.
"He's going through it – it's his thing, you know what I mean?" Wilson continued. "It's so horrible to see him go through it, especially because I love him so much, you know? Elton, I love you. I do."
Prince underwent the surgery earlier this month, more than half a year after the injury first took place. It's not yet clear when, or if, the WWE star will return to the ring, as his focus is currently on his health and family.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.