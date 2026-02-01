Paul Heyman Says Former AEW Star Is 'Over Like A Mother F*****' In WWE

Throughout 2025, WWE signed many former AEW and TNA stars to its brand, with performers such as Aleister Black, Rusev and Jordynne Grace making their debut last year, but there's one wrestler who WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Heyman believes was one of the promotion's best acquisitions.

Speaking in season 2 of "WWE Unreal," Heyman reflected on the overwhelming reaction for Penta in the first six months of his stint with the company, as he specifically mentioned how popular he was with the crowd in the 2025 Money In The Bank match.

"I know we said this once he debuted, we got something with this f***ing Penta. Here are two things over time that you learn. One, you listen to the star pop when they come out, but you understand it's just a star pop. But in the match, when they're selling and they start to come up, what's the reaction? 'Cause that's when they have to care about you to make your comeback ... Penta is over like a motherf****r. When he made the move for the ladder, they wanted him to win so bad," he explained. "We got something really special with him."

Although Penta hasn't managed to capture gold since joining WWE a year ago, he's been positioned in many high-profile matches, having challenged for the Intercontinental Championship on multiple occasions and getting the opportunity to face talent such as Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker.

