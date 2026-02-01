WWE's Izzi Dame Details Lessons Learned From Veterans Charlotte Flair & Shawn Spears

With the guidance of WWE Performance Center staff and "WWE NXT" head booker Shawn Michaels, Izzi Dame has successfully transitioned from the volleyball court to the professional wrestling ring. It's her Culling stablemate Shawn Spears, though, that has helped her truly shine.

"From day one, even before The Culling was even a thought, me and him just really clicked," Dame told "Going Ringside." "He has brought me so much knowledge, so much wisdom inside and outside of the ring as a friend, as a mentor, as a coach. He has really been my rock throughout this entire process. I have to give him so much credit because he really has been my person throughout this whole thing. Without him, I truly don't think that I would have gotten to the point that I'm at today."

According to Dame, one of the biggest challenges of her move to the squared circle, specifically WWE, was balancing her life on the road as a WWE Superstar and personal life at home. After receiving candid advice from WWE veteran and 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair, she realized that the two often blend together.

"I was like, 'How do you balance the work-home life?' [Flair] told me, 'You don't. This is your life now. You have to make that choice. It's a sacrifice to be in this industry.' And I was like, 'Yeah, right. I'll be fine.' Boy, was she right. This really does consume your entire life, and honestly, I wouldn't have it any other way. This is so fun."

Currently, Dame reigns as the NXT North American Champion, having unseated Thea Hail a few weeks ago on "NXT." Later this week, she will defend her title against Hail and Lola Vice in a triple threat, likely with Spears and fellow Culling member Niko Vance in her corner.

