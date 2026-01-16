New NA Women's Champion Izzi Dame Reveals Biggest Fear In WWE

New WWE NXT Women's North American Champion Izzi Dame has detailed why it's important for her to get the approval of Shawn Michaels more than the fans.

Dame recently won her first title in WWE and pro wrestling, when she defeated Thea Hail for the Women's North American Championship. A few days after her win, she spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray on "Busted Open," where she was asked by the celebrated tag team star her biggest fear in pro wrestling.

"My biggest fear in wrestling is letting my producers down, letting Shawn Michaels down. I don't like to disappoint people. So, I always want to make sure like I am putting his vision to life in the best way that I can," she said.

The young star, when asked if the approval of fans wasn't as important as Michaels', replied that fans aren't the ones who book her on TV. She explained that she is hard on herself to do her best and added that she doesn't want to disappoint the people who trust her, such as Michaels.

"What do all those fans' opinions matter? They don't. You don't get me on TV. You don't book me. Shawn does," stated Dame. "This is his baby, and if I can't bring his vision to life to my best ability, I'm very disappointed in myself."

Dame won the Women's North American title on the first NXT of 2026, the January 6 edition, where she had two matches. The night started off on a poor note for her as she lost her singles match to Tatum Paxley, but just a few minutes later, she answered champion Thea Hail's open challenge, sneaking into the ring and defeating her to win the title.