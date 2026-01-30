AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/24/2026

The January 24 episode of "AEW Collision" went up against WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event, but the show slid less than 10 percent in viewership from the previous week. The show saw two titles being defended, including double champion Willow Nightingale putting up her TBS Championship against Julia Hart.

According to Wrestlenomics, the episode of "Collision" drew an average of 253,000 viewers, down seven percent from the previous week's average of 271,000 viewers. The January 24 edition drew a 0.02 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, down 33 percent from the previous week's 0.03 rating.

"Collision" was down just one percent from the trailing four weeks' average viewership of 256,000, but also 33 percent down from the trailing four weeks' average rating of 0.03. Compared to this time last year, the show was down 20 percent from January 2025's average viewership of 318,000 viewers. "Collision" is down 67 percent from January 2025's average rating of 0.09. AEW's Saturday show was also down in both rating and viewership compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Nightingale successfully defended the TBS Championship against Hart on the episode, and in the main event, Claudio Castagnoli retained the CMLL Heavyweight Championship against Roderick Strong. Elsewhere on the show, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander defeated Isla Dawn, alongside the Grizzled Young Veterans, in a Women's Championship eliminator match, and Andrade set the internet on fire when he debuted small trunks instead of pants as ring gear when he defeated Magnus.