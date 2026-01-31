Becky Lynch Discusses AJ Lee Feud Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble 2026

Across WWE history, Charlotte Flair is the only woman who has won the Royal Rumble on two separate occasions, but with her entry in this weekend's Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch has the opportunity to tie this record with her fellow Horsewoman. "Here's the thing: so, I'm in a list all by myself," she proclaimed. "I don't know if you know this, but I'm the greatest female wrestler of all time; and it's not just me saying it, other people say it – actually, everybody says it."

Lynch went on to list all the outlets that have reported her to be the greatest female pro wrestler of all time, before again restating that she's in a list all by herself. "It would do nothing other than continue my list and my legacy of greatness, which is going to continue while I win the 2026 Royal Rumble," she noted, before claiming that she should probably not be in this year's Royal Rumble since she believes her Women's Intercontinental Championship is greater than any other title in WWE right now.

"Everybody wants to challenge me for my title, but they're not going to get an opportunity to do that because I'm going to win the Royal Rumble," Lynch predicted. "And then I'm going to challenge – maybe I'll challenge both of them? Maybe I'll take all three titles? I think business would be a lot better off if I had all three titles."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN's First Take" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.