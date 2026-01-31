Becky Lynch Discusses AJ Lee Feud Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble 2026
Back in 2025, AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE and pro wrestling, quickly entering into a feud with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, who were making her husband CM Punk's life miserable.
Looking back at stepping into the ring with AJ, Lynch praised her one-off rival's list of greatest women in wrestling – which included her – but took a jab at her taste in men, specifically in marrying Punk. "Everyone loves me, I am great, I'm wonderful. She's also claimed that she has tapped me out – which is false – so, while she might love me, I wouldn't say that I love her. In fact, I think she's going around spouting a lot of misinformation," Lynch expressed during an interview on ESPN's "First Take."
The Women's Intercontinental Champion then made several excuses for her tapping out to AJ, making references to an unseen swarm of bees, and to the time she was calling to Rollins and the ref took it as her tapping out. "If she would like to show up, I would like to beat her and retire her and send her off again, and hopefully we won't see her for another decade; that would be wonderful," she further exclaimed.
'I don't know if you know this, but I'm the greatest female wrestler of all time'
Across WWE history, Charlotte Flair is the only woman who has won the Royal Rumble on two separate occasions, but with her entry in this weekend's Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch has the opportunity to tie this record with her fellow Horsewoman. "Here's the thing: so, I'm in a list all by myself," she proclaimed. "I don't know if you know this, but I'm the greatest female wrestler of all time; and it's not just me saying it, other people say it – actually, everybody says it."
Lynch went on to list all the outlets that have reported her to be the greatest female pro wrestler of all time, before again restating that she's in a list all by herself. "It would do nothing other than continue my list and my legacy of greatness, which is going to continue while I win the 2026 Royal Rumble," she noted, before claiming that she should probably not be in this year's Royal Rumble since she believes her Women's Intercontinental Championship is greater than any other title in WWE right now.
"Everybody wants to challenge me for my title, but they're not going to get an opportunity to do that because I'm going to win the Royal Rumble," Lynch predicted. "And then I'm going to challenge – maybe I'll challenge both of them? Maybe I'll take all three titles? I think business would be a lot better off if I had all three titles."
