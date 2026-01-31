WWE Reportedly Aiming To Recruit Ex-NFL Players At Super Bowl Event

Roman Reigns, The Rock, Goldberg, Ron Simmons, Lex Luger, Vader, Steve "Mongo" McMichael, and Brian Pillman Sr. What do all of these wrestlers have in common? They all transcended from well established football players to megastars in professional wrestling. That said, WWE is opening its recruitment doors to former NFL players looking for their second big break.

As part of next weekend's Super Bowl LX, representatives of WWE will have a booth set up at the NFL Player Care Foundation on Friday, February 6, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The NFL Player Care Foundation is a free and open career fair to former ex-NFL athletes and their accompanying spouses, who are looking for a new career avenue.

Recently, WWE recruited and signed three new athletes: Meghan Walker, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, and Jessica Bogdanov. Walker is a former University of Nebraska track and field athlete. Habibi-Likio used to play for the Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos from 2018 -2022. He recorded several impressive achievements, including 229 carries and 23 touchdowns across his NCAA career. And Bogdanov comes in with a background in decorated rhythmic gymnastics, who represented the United States at the 2011 Pan American Games, winning silver and bronze medals.

Although WWE is open to trying out and recruiting athletes from other traditional sports backgrounds, the same cannot be said about already established wrestlers. In December, Dave Meltzer reported that the Connecticut-based promotion would "hit a pause" on its recruiting process with wrestlers. This announcement came before WWE officially hired and signed former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs, now under the new name, Royce Keys.