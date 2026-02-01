David Otunga Remembers The Hypocrisy Of WWE B.A. Star Program

There are so many adjectives to describe the most definitive promo in WWE history, CM Punk's 2011 "Pipe Bomb." In his razor's edge promo, the now WWE World Heavyweight Champion described the hypocrisy he experienced compared to other higher up talents. At one point in his promo, he described the be a STAR campaign, which ensures teaching positive techniques on how to combat bullying. As Punk uttered the words about former CEO Vince McMahon and this anti-bullying campaign, his microphone was cut, with fans and Superstars behind the curtains waiting on bated breath to hear what he was going to say next. That moment, unfortunately, never came. Picking up where Punk left off, former star David Otunga, who was the ambassador for the campaign at the time, had his own issues with it, which he expressed on his YouTube channel.

"At that time, I was spearheading that. They booked me on everything for be a STAR and the anti-bullying campaign," the former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion reminded viewers. "And, interestingly enough, the only direction I was ever given when I was leading those rallies is that I could not talk about the bullying that happened to me at WWE. I could not talk about bullying within the company, which is wild because I had so many good stories."

Still a continued partnership, the anti-bullying campaign isn't as heavily advertised as it was when it first launched in April 2011. Be a Star is just one of several campaigns WWE is part of, including partnerships with the Special Olympics, Love Has No Labels, Susan G. Komen, and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "David Otunga's YouTube Channel" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.