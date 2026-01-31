Report: Oba Femi Set To Become Regular Presence On TV Following 2026 WWE Royal Rumble

If spectators thought that the vignettes showcasing former "WWE NXT" star Oba Femi's upcoming arrival to the main roster was only going to be for the Royal Rumble on Saturday, they are truly mistaken. WWE is ready for "The Ruler" to dominate the main roster, permanently, as either the newest face on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" after today's premium live event (PLE).

According to Fightful Select, after weeks of teases, Femi will make his main roster debut after this weekend. As of this report, it's unknown which flagship show he'll join. This comes after an impressive showing against the former Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, at Saturday Night's Main Event this past December.

Rumblings of his impending main roster debut came after Femi vacated the title moments after successfully retaining the championship against TNA's X-Division Champion Leon Slater, on the January 7th edition of "WWE NXT." Seven men have now secured their spots at becoming the next NXT Champion, as EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake, Joe Hendry, Dion Lennox, Keanu Carver, Ricky Saints, Shiloh Hill, and Sean Legacy will all put everything on the line in a ladder match next week.

A former two-time NXT Champion, Femi's career with WWE first began in 2021. He would make his in-ring debut in 2022, before his commanding presence became a weekly must-see spectacle.