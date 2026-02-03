Lil Yachty Wants To See Logan Paul Wrestle Recent WWE Main Roster Addition

Since increasing his workload with WWE, Logan Paul has taken on a number of fresh opponents, such as Penta and Sami Zayn, in the ring. For rapper Lil Yachty, though, there is one particular name that Paul should face next.

"I always wanted to tell you this. I wanted to tell you it on camera so that everyone at home can hear me say this. I think you have the, second to Je'Von Evans, most impressive move set in WWE," Yachty told Paul on the "Impaulsive" podcast. "Je'Von Evans, that's my boy. I love how he get down, but I really do think that no one is touching you ... I would love to see you two guys in there [for a match]. That'd be pretty good."

Last month, Je'Von Evans became an official member of the "WWE Raw" roster, with General Manager Adam Pearce offering the former "WWE NXT" star a main roster contract in front of the live audience. Evans quickly signed the deal and went on to wrestle Bravo Americano the following week on WWE's red brand. Most recently, Evans competed in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble, which also included Paul and his Vision stablemates Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Austin Theory. Despite that, Evans and Paul never physically touched each other in the ring during their Royal Rumble match.

"You know what the thing is? I actually agree with you," Paul said in response to Yachty. "Thank you for the compliment, but yeah, that sucks because [Evans'] move set is crazy. He's so good ... We'll have a match, for sure. I see him backstage. I be mean-mugging him. I be mean-mugging all these new guys from NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.