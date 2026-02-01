AEW Stars Reportedly Set To Feature In Upcoming Adult Swim Project

AEW has slowly been trying to bridge the pop culture gap between pro wrestling and other media, with AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's stints in Adam Sandler movies and veteran pro wrestler Adam 'Edge' Copeland's role in "Percy Jackson" leading the charge.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is teaming up with Adult Swim's Nic Collins to put together a new project. In a LinkedIn post shared by Collins, he announced the collaboration.

"Excited to share that I'm writing and producing a new animated project with Adult Swim x All Elite Wrestling," he posted. At this stage, the only information known about the project helmed by Collins is that he'll be co-writing it with Micah Stahl, and all the characters involved will be based on the wrestlers in AEW.

A few years ago, AEW and Adult Swim had another collaboration, "Battle For the Booty," at 2025's Comic-Con, which advertised the following matches: Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie versus Fang from "Primal" and Meatwad from "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," with Willow Nightingale and Orange Cassidy taking on the characters Rachel from "YOLO" and Mr. from "Smiling Friends." Years prior to this, AEW had a special Halloween "Rick & Morty" themed "AEW Dynamite" show, which was one of their earliest themed shows, making the announced project with Collins the third time the promotion partners up with Adult Swim.

So far, AEW's biggest crossover was arguably when they launched a two-issue comic book event with DC Comics, seeing the likes of Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, and many others team up with DC Super Heroes like Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and several others.