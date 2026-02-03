WWE NXT NA Champ Izzi Dame Reflects On Moving From Volleyball To Pro Wrestling

In 2022, Izzi Dame lent her athletic skills to a professional volleyball court in Cyprus, the island country located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Thanks to a social media message, she soon brought them to another venue, a pro wrestling ring.

While appearing on "Going Ringside," Dame explained how her transition to wrestling, specifically with WWE, came about. "Long story short, I was living over in Cyprus playing professional volleyball," she said. "We get a three-month break period. I signed a contract. I renewed it to go back and play a second year. I touched down for my summer break, and like a week after I got back into the States, I got an Instagram DM from the WWE recruit page. I thought it was a scam just like everyone thinks. Why would WWE want anything to do with me? What did they see in me? I was nobody. I was just a volleyball player literally playing volleyball on a small island in Europe. How random. Sure enough, they flew me out to Nashville [for a tryout]. It was real, and I ended up making it."

According to Dame, her move to WWE came with one glaring downside: she was banned from playing professional volleyball in Cyprus for ten years. Considering she now reigns as the WWE NXT Women's North American Champion, though, Dame admitted that she doesn't mind it.

Prior to spiking her opponents with volleyballs overseas, Dame played on the collegiate level for Eastern Michigan University. Now, she's a member of the "WWE NXT" brand, with her Culling stablemates backing her up.

