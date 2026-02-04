Nikki Bella Pulls Back Curtain On Wrestling Postpartum & WWE Return

Between her WWE departure and return, Nikki Bella became a mother. In the case of her sister, Brie Bella, the wife of Bryan Danielson already had her first child while still actively competing and had her second at the same time as Nikki, so the twins share the experience of having to get back into wrestling gear post-partem.

"I will admit: I body shame myself about my stomach, and all the moms are with me on this, as well you. It's just hard, because I'm trying to fix parts that I don't know will ever be fixed by exercise," Nikki explained during an episode of "The Nikki & Brie Show." "It is just hard seeing yourself on TV after, like, having a child when you know certain things."

While Brie tried to console Nikki about the physical changes a mother goes through, Nikki asserted that she believes she's allowed to feel bad for herself in this case, especially since she's actively working hard on fixing the issues she has with her body now. "It's fine. Look, I have a healthy, amazing, little boy, and that is all that matters. There are just – at times I'm like: 'Aww, s**t,'" she expressed.

However, Nikki has far more of an issue with the area under her eyes. "You know what's really kicking my a** more than anything? It's the travel. And it's the time I land on Sunday nights, and I don't get to bed till later because we're Cali time," she explained. "And then I sleep in, and then I'm like rushing the building, and it's just so weird, those days only, my under eyes are the worst; they're just so swollen."

