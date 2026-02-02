Drew McIntyre On Interfering In WWE Royal Rumble: 'Why Not?'

This past Saturday during the Men's Royal Rumble, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appeared at ringside and hit a Claymore on Cody Rhodes, who was dangling over the top rope, causing him to be eliminated him from the match. McIntyre has been feuding with Rhodes over the past six months and now that he's finally become world champion, he wanted to ensure that he didn't have to fight "The American Nightmare" at WrestleMania 42. Following the event, McIntyre joined the Royal Rumble Post-Show to comment on his actions, explaining that Rhodes deserved to be eliminated when asked why he interfered in the match.

"Why not? I am a good guy. I never lie ... If you don't wrong me, I will be your best friend, but if you wrong me and you constantly cost me the championship and get on my bad side, I will be the worst enemy you have ever had. I heard somebody say that Cody Rhodes is his absolute best when he is in chase mode, when he is after the title. Drew McIntyre is at his absolute best when he is holding the championship. Cody, I will make your life a living hell. I was fine with anybody winning the rumble, just not you."

Roman Reigns would emerge victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble this year, and though it's rumored that he will choose to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, McIntyre encouraged the "OTC" to pick him, claiming that they have unfinished business due to The Bloodline costing him the title on multiple occasions.

