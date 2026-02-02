Liv Morgan Addresses Betraying Ally In WWE Royal Rumble

On the way to winning her first Royal Rumble this past weekend, Liv Morgan shockingly eliminated her fellow Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez from the match after "Big Mami Cool" had just thrown Rhea Ripley over the top rope. Although Morgan put her friendship on the line to emerge victorious, the 31-year-old is confident that her relationship with Rodriguez will remain strong, explaining on the Royal Rumble Post-Show that she knows her tag partner will be thrilled about her win.

"I know Raquel Rodriguez better than anyone else on this planet, and if I think I know Raquel, she is not a selfish human being. She is number one contender for the Women's World Championship and now I have an opportunity to win a championship as well. I'm sure she's so happy for me because a win for one in the Judgment Day is a win for all."

Tonight on "WWE Raw," Rodriguez has the opportunity to strip Stephanie Vaquer of the Women's World Championship in a Philadelphia Street Fight, and if she's successful, Morgan could challenge her best friend at WrestleMania 42 for the title. If not, Morgan could be going one-on-one with Vaquer for the first time in her career at the "Show Of The Immortals," unless she chooses to challenge Jade Cargill, who is the WWE Women's Champion on "WWE SmackDown."

