Injured Star Reportedly Set For Return On Tonight's WWE Raw

This weekend, notable names like Tiffany Stratton and the original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) returned during the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. However, while some fans expected to see WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio back in action, the third-generation star was notably absent.

According to PWInsiderElite, Mysterio will be back on tonight's episode of "RAW." According to their backstage sources in WWE, the IC Champion's name was heard floating around backstage ahead of the Philadelphia show.

Mysterio injured his shoulder during last year's AAA Guerra De Titanes pay-per-view, e he teamed up with El Grande Americano to take on his father, Rey Mysterio, and Rey Fenix. According to reports at the time, Mysterio suffered his injury from a DDT spot, leading to him being pulled from several live events he was originally scheduled for on WWE's Holiday Tour.

Additionally, today's report also mentioned that Gable was seen in Philadelphia today as well, but it's yet to be seen if he'll return as himself or take on the mantle of El Grande Americano as he did in the Rumble.

Following their match at AAA Guerra De Titanes, the current El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) interestingly turned babyface, accepting a handshake from Rey Mysterio, to the delight of the AAA audience. Considering that Gable is officially back in action, this could lead to a storyline between the two El Grande Americanos and the Mysterios, especially in the case of Dominik, who is still the reigning AAA Mega Champion, a title for which El Grande Americano tried and failed to qualify to become the #1 Contender.