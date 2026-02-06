WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Names His Favorite Wrestlers To Party With

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has long been notorious for his partying, which the 76-year-old still manages to do today. Not too long ago, Flair recalled once getting Shawn Michaels drunk after a previously-sober HBK chastised him for his drinking habits, but Flair has always preferred to party with big names across the decades.

"In the 80s? Arn Anderson and I had a ball. And then I've had so much fun with The Undertaker – I lost two Rolex watches with The Undertaker!" Flair recalled during an appearance on the "Games With Names" podcast, pointing out that The Undertaker could hold his own when it came to Jack Daniels, but Paul Bearer never joined them, as he was a calm man behind the onscreen persona. "'Taker and I would tear Europe apart, my God. We used to go on these European tours where they would let us stay over night in each town? Boy, that was rough."

Flair then added that the towns in Germany were the best, while England came in second. "But the best trip? So Vince calls me and says: 'You and 'Taker are gonna go and wrestle in Japan, and then from there you go to London,' right?" the veteran added, recalling that on the flight home from London, they got drunk and The Undertaker decided to play a prank on him by crossing his arms over his chest while he was sleeping. "They said: 'Mr. Flair, you have to get off the plane.' And I said: 'Where are we?' and he left me with my hands over [my] chest!"