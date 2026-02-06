WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Names His Favorite Wrestlers To Party With
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has long been notorious for his partying, which the 76-year-old still manages to do today. Not too long ago, Flair recalled once getting Shawn Michaels drunk after a previously-sober HBK chastised him for his drinking habits, but Flair has always preferred to party with big names across the decades.
"In the 80s? Arn Anderson and I had a ball. And then I've had so much fun with The Undertaker – I lost two Rolex watches with The Undertaker!" Flair recalled during an appearance on the "Games With Names" podcast, pointing out that The Undertaker could hold his own when it came to Jack Daniels, but Paul Bearer never joined them, as he was a calm man behind the onscreen persona. "'Taker and I would tear Europe apart, my God. We used to go on these European tours where they would let us stay over night in each town? Boy, that was rough."
Flair then added that the towns in Germany were the best, while England came in second. "But the best trip? So Vince calls me and says: 'You and 'Taker are gonna go and wrestle in Japan, and then from there you go to London,' right?" the veteran added, recalling that on the flight home from London, they got drunk and The Undertaker decided to play a prank on him by crossing his arms over his chest while he was sleeping. "They said: 'Mr. Flair, you have to get off the plane.' And I said: 'Where are we?' and he left me with my hands over [my] chest!"
Ric Flair on his relationship with André the Giant: 'I'd take him to see all the bars, it was tremendous'
Back in the day, Flair was one of the legendary André the Giant's drivers, and naturally had some stories involving bars to tell about the largest wrestler in WWE history. "Yeah, I drove André for a year when he was Jean Ferré," Flair recalled. "I took him to Chicago and all that. He was – I'd take him to see all the bars, it was tremendous."
When asked about where André would sit in his car, Flair simply stated that the 7-foot-4-inch tall wrestler would sit in the backseat of his car without a problem. "Oh! Well, he wasn't as heavy then – when he first started, he was like – when I first met him, he was like 4-420, 430? But then, you know, he eventually got to 560," Flair clarified. "He could drink boy. You've never seen anybody like that in your life. 106 beers. I saw him do it!"
"He drank a g****mn 747 out of every bottle of vodka on the plane," the veteran jokingly added about André's drinking ability. "I mean, other people are getting served too, but: 'Boss! More vodka!' 'We don't have any more!' [laughs] 'Bring me something else!'" Despite all of this, Flair claims that André wouldn't even be drunk after knocking back several drinks.
Despite this, he claims they still had fun together, especially on their drives. "[We'd talk about] girls. Nothing changed; always our favorite subject. Or we were knocking our opponents; A or B," he added.
