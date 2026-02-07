Former WWE Star Paul London Doesn't Like Seth Rollins' Voice: 'It's So Nasally'

Former WWE, Ring of Honor, and Lucha Underground star Paul London has never been shy about sharing his opinions, including his less than positive thoughts on Triple H or his recollections of Vince McMahon's harassment of London's former girlfriend Ashley Massaro. But London has some less serious takes as well, including one regarding Seth Rollins, or more appropriately, Rollins' voice.

Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," London was engaged in a conversation regarding kayfabe and its decline, when Van Vliet brought up how Rollins had attempted to uphold kayfabe last summer, when he faked an injury in the lead up to him winning the WWE World World Heavyweight Championship. . While admitting that Rollins was a good performer overall, London seemed to not entirely accept what Rollins had pulled off, largely because London already wasn't a fan of Rollins due to his voice. He explained further when Van Vliet questioned what London didn't like about it.

"It's so nasally," London said. "How can you take a guy like that seriously? He is extremely talented, but it's...you know 'I'm going to get you!' I don't know, maybe it's just me. I don't know, I don't know anything."

While Rollins' voice has been the subject of criticism from some fans, that has generally not been a reason cited against him as a performer. Instead, other pundits like Bully Ray have suggested that Rollins is missing a certain something when it came to connecting with fans, at least on the level of some of Rollins' contemporaries like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes.

