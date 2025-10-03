Bully Ray Details What Seth Rollins Is Missing, As Compared To Other Top WWE Stars

With a half-dozen world titles to his name, Seth Rollins is widely considered to be a top star in WWE. Whether or not he's ever been presented as the face of WWE, however, recently came up for debate on "Busted Open Radio."

In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, one missing element is preventing Rollins from being at the highest tier of WWE, where names such as Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk reside.

"I always go back to what it truly has to do with, and this is old school 101, emotional connection to an audience," Ray said. "People genuinely love Cody. Children love Cody, thus, the parents love Cody. Roman has a god-like aura to him. You feel like you are amongst royalty when Roman comes out. Plus, he has that Samoan heritage and bloodline, which we respect so much in wrestling, but respect even more in the WWE. Punk, the consummate rebel, the guy who has always been the voice of the voiceless and the people's guy. All three of those guys have a unique emotional connection.

"Emotion, that's all this f***ing business is about," Ray continued, "the emotional manipulation of the fan base and how you can get them to love you or hate you anymore. That's it. Seth doesn't have that level of emotion yet, and he's been around for a long time."