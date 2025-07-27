Rikishi Calls This WWE Star The Golden Goose: It Doesn't Matter Who He Feuds With

In the world of WWE, few compare to the aura of Roman Reigns, at least according to WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. On a recent episode of the "Off The Top" podcast, Rikishi weighed in on the previously pending return of "The OTC," which he believed could have found success under any circumstance.

"[Reigns] is the golden goose. That golden goose can come back whenever he want to come back in," Rikishi said. "He can come and feud with whoever. At the end of the day, the fans will just be so happy to see this guy come back. You feel it. Every now and then I watch the [You]tube, I'll tap into Monday Night Raw, Netflix, kind of see what's out. It just ain't the same.

"You know when you see those that are in a different caliber," he continued. "Roman's close to God. You want to talk to God, you can talk to Roman. Roman will relay the message for you. That's how close he is up there. He's in a different caliber. The person that would have to be with Roman when he does and when he decides to come back, it has to be that guy, whoever that is during that time. So it goes right back to those that are booking this thing, right?"

Days after Rikishi issued these statements, Reigns marked his official return to WWE by helping CM Punk and Jey Uso fend off an attack from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on "WWE Raw." The next week, Uso repaid Reigns by superkicking Reed and Breakker amidst their attack on the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Following this, Reigns challenged Breakker and Reed to a tag match at WWE SummerSlam, while their faction leader Seth Rollins remains sidelined with an injury.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.