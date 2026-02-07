AEW's Josh Alexander On The Don Callis Family: 'This Guy Knows What He's Doing'

Last year, former TNA star Josh Alexander made the jump to AEW, where he soon joined up with The Don Callis Family. Though he has yet to win a title or make a significant mark on his own, Alexander has remained a presence on TV, including with a recent match against Kenny Omega on "AEW Dynamite." Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Alexander credited his Don Callis affiliation for much of his success.

"You've gotta admit that this man knows what he's doing; he's pretty smart," Alexander said. "I've learned so much from Don, just working with him closely in the last nine months."

Though Alexander and Callis had some overlap in TNA, the wrestler revealed that they didn't spend much time working together, with only one promo shared between them. However, the promo that Callis produced left an impact on Alexander, no pun intended.

"He gave me just little tidbits of advice, and we did another take, and all of a sudden it just felt amazing, and it came across perfect," Alexander continued. "It was just this one little thing he said to do, and I was like, 'Damn, this guy's smart.' So the second I came into AEW, the opportunity arose, and I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm gonna jump all over that.'"

Alexander fell short against Omega, but it didn't seem to upset him too much. One of Alexander's goals in coming to AEW was to wrestle against Omega, and it's something he can now cross off his list.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.