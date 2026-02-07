R-Truth Believes He's On His Last WWE Contract But Isn't Yet Sure About Retirement

In June 2025, R-Truth took to social media to shockingly announce his departure from WWE, leading to a flood of tributes and calls for the company to keep the wrestler on. In the aftermath, Truth returned to WWE and even redefined himself by going by his real name, Ron Killings, for some time. At the age of 54, Truth doesn't have concrete plans for retirement, but he's aware that it's inevitable. For now, he feels he can still deliver in the ring.

"I like to let time tell me when it's time, 'cause all we got is time, right? ... I know this is my last contract. So we're thinking of a way to – like, everything comes to a stop, you know what I'm saying?" Truth pointed out during an interview on "Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez. "There are the things that – the music, the acting, the – you know what I'm saying? I want to give back. Like, there's so much talent at WWE now, man."

"I've always heard: 'Leave that place better than it was when you got there,' leave it good, leave it for them, because they're going to take over," Truth further stated, seemingly suggesting that he's considering a different role in WWE, before claiming that stars like The Usos now look to him as a locker room leader. "To see the young talent, man? To see them like – and it's like I'm OG to them now! I'm like a 'Taker, now, I'm OG to them!"