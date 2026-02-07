R-Truth Believes He's On His Last WWE Contract But Isn't Yet Sure About Retirement
In June 2025, R-Truth took to social media to shockingly announce his departure from WWE, leading to a flood of tributes and calls for the company to keep the wrestler on. In the aftermath, Truth returned to WWE and even redefined himself by going by his real name, Ron Killings, for some time. At the age of 54, Truth doesn't have concrete plans for retirement, but he's aware that it's inevitable. For now, he feels he can still deliver in the ring.
"I like to let time tell me when it's time, 'cause all we got is time, right? ... I know this is my last contract. So we're thinking of a way to – like, everything comes to a stop, you know what I'm saying?" Truth pointed out during an interview on "Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez. "There are the things that – the music, the acting, the – you know what I'm saying? I want to give back. Like, there's so much talent at WWE now, man."
"I've always heard: 'Leave that place better than it was when you got there,' leave it good, leave it for them, because they're going to take over," Truth further stated, seemingly suggesting that he's considering a different role in WWE, before claiming that stars like The Usos now look to him as a locker room leader. "To see the young talent, man? To see them like – and it's like I'm OG to them now! I'm like a 'Taker, now, I'm OG to them!"
R-Truth claims he often inspires the young talent when they reach out to him
Truth then pointed out that he wants to "suit up" the next generation of talent, in both to what they know and feel about pro wrestling. "They still come to me, they still talk to me, I still tell them, like: 'You know, don't sweat it, you're young, give it time, don't rush it!" he said. "'You're here. You're amongst the most elite athletes in the world with this company! So, you're here for a reason. Do what you supposed to do. When it's time for you to do it? Execute it!'"
Despite looking to help the next generation, Truth is still invested in his in-ring career, and he feels like he's performing as well as ever. "I'm more relatable now, like, even when y'all knew I smoked, I have imaginary friends, I doubt myself, I don't believe, but I keep it going! I keep it 100; I never give up!" he said, explaining that his attitude has kept him going for all the years of his career, and that he feels great today. "I still do splits; I still do backflips!" he exclaimed.
"I turned 54 yesterday. I'm more popular than I ever been in my life; I got – you know how many generations I been through? It's like a vampire; you know what I'm saying?" " Truth noted that he always reinvents himself and that he's the last few of his generation that's been around since the Attitude Era. "To be still here, to still get that same pop when my music hit? And now it's even louder?"
