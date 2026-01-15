R-Truth Offers Details On WWE Contract Signed After 2025 Departure

Last year, R-Truth was shockingly released from WWE, leading to mass fan backlash across social media. Not too long after, however, Truth returned to WWE, cutting his 'I'm driving now' promo, and shaving his head on television.

Following this, Truth signed a new contract, which he opened about during an interview with TVInsider."

"I signed a four-year deal with a three-year option," he revealed. "That's one of the things with the wrestling business. You're going to have people that speculate and insinuate and throw things out there, but don't know the back behind the scenes story and the truth of it."

Truth then commented about "WWE Unreal," noting that much like with the show, people might think they know the entire story, but they won't ever know the exact truth.

"Nick [Khan] and myself had talks. I also had talks with Hunter [Paul "Triple H" Levesque]," Truth added. "Everything led me to being back at Money in the Bank."

The veteran further described his return at Money in the Bank to being a show of power, humanity, as well as reading the room and listening and appreciating fans.

"There are so many things that came out of that moment and led from the phone call with Nick," Truth said. "It was all like a dream to me. It was surreal. I'm going through it, going through it, going through it to where I'm at right now."

In the past, Truth commented on his career, noting that he has no misconceptions about the amount of time he has in the industry. He also claimed that he's letting his body determine when he'll retire, but admitted that he's taken good care of himself.