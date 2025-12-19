WWE's R-Truth On Wrestling Retirement: 'I'm On Deck'

At the age of 48, John Cena competed in the final match of his in-ring career, leaving behind his signature wrestling sneakers and armbands. In 2026, AJ Styles will follow suit at the age of 49, leaving behind a series of memories in TNA, ROH, NJPW, and WWE. While appearing on the "Saturday Night's Main Event Recap," Ron "R-Truth" Killings suggested that his own retirement isn't too far off either.

"I'm on deck," Truth said. "I told [CM] Punk we all on deck. I told them all that. I always like to say I steal this from The Rock. I let pain and my body be my guide as far as like when it's time for me to go. Right now, I still feel good. I haven't been injured a lot because I do things that I learned from Booker T years ago. Psychology, I want to have longevity in the business. I want to do things that I know I can do, I can get away with. But at the same time, it's entertaining, it's spectacular, it's fancy and the crowd likes it. So now when you get into the different aspects of it, you got younger talent coming in, which is supposed to happen. Everything evolves and it goes around."

According to Truth, his current contract with WWE, which he signed in June, could be the last of his professional wrestling career. Excluding a brief period in which WWE let his contract expire in early June, Truth has remained under the WWE banner since 2008. Before that, Truth performed as K-Kwik in WWE from 1999 until 2001.

"We all have to have that time. We all have to get off the ride at some point," Truth added.

