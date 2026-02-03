AEW's Adam Page Comments On Photo With Marty Scurll: 'He's Still A Human Being'

In 2020, Marty Scurll was one of the names listed during the "Speaking Out" movement in pro wrestling, where numerous people in the industry were accused of various degrees of sexual harassment, assault, and unethical encounters. Scurll specifically was accused of engaging in sex with a 16-year-old (the age of consent in the United Kingdom) while she was intoxicated.

Last month, Scurll posted a picture with AEW's "Hangman" Adam Page on Instagram, leading to controversy for the former AEW World Champion. "I guess I've just always thought that he's still a human being, and that relationships are complicated, but they're still relationships, and he's still a human being," Page said about his friendship with Scurll during an interview on "The Takedown on SI."

"I think when that happened, I was obviously surprised. Shocked. It didn't seem like the person that I knew," Page said about the allegations made against Scurll.

According to the AEW star, when the news broke, he reached out to Scurll and remained in touch with him for the years since. Despite this, their relationship was strained, as Page maintained that he believes his friend's actions were wrong.

"There's no excuse. I completely recognize that," he said. "For six years, I think because of those reactions [to his actions], he's been unable to be a part of mainstream professional wrestling because of, you know, what the public perception would be."