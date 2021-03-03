A NJPW podcast, Super J-Cast, first reported Marty Scurll will not be appearing on NJPW Strong, or any other NJPW shows in the near future.

Scurll was at the January 22 NJPW Strong taping where he was apparently involved in a post-match storyline with Rocky Romero, but those plans have been nixed — likely due to the backlash from fans — according to F4WOnline.

Last year, during the #SpeakingOut movement, Scurll was accused of sexually assaulting a then 16-year old female. Posting two statements, Scurll admitted to what happened, but said it was consensual and legal due to the UK age of consent (Scurll also noted he wasn’t aware of her age until afterwards).

When the accusations came to light, Scurll was a member of the ROH roster where he also was involved in booking the promotion. Scurll then took a hiatus from ROH as the company began “an immediate investigation into the claims made against its currently contracted wrestlers.” He was then released from the company in January of this year.

Scurll previously worked for NJPW from 2017 until 2020. He hasn’t wrestled a match since February of 2020.