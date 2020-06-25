ROH released a statement earlier today concerning allegations towards members of its roster. Most notably, Marty Scurll — also the head booker for the promotion — who was was accused of sexual assault in 2015 after a wrestling event in the UK.

Scurll has since given two statements in response.

Below is Ring of Honor's full statement:

At Ring of Honor, we pride ourselves on the respectful and inclusive environment we have built, one that ensures all employees can work in a place where they feel safe and respected. We take these matters extremely seriously and have a zero tolerance policy when it comes ot this type of behavior. Ring of Honor has launched an immediate investigation into the claims made against its currently contract wrestlers. We will update you on our investigation once it concludes.

As noted, Ring of Honor had planned on running empty arena TV tapings in July, but have decided to hold off due to the spike in COVID-19 cases around the country.