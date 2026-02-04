CM Punk Hopes To Continue Tagging With AJ Lee In WWE

Shortly after her return to WWE in 2025, AJ Lee quickly teamed up with her real-life husband CM Punk in a mixed-tag team match at Wrestlepalooza to take on the team of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Since then, AJ hasn't been seen on television or in the ring, but Punk isn't content with only teaming up with his wife on one occasion.

"Time of my life, 100%. I -selfishly- I want to tag with her more, you know? It feels like that might have been a one-off, but we'll have to see," he said during an interview with Complex News. "I'm her biggest fan, so to have a front row seat, literally, for her return and, you know, to help kind of put it all together behind the scenes and the anticipation knowing it was going to happen, and just knowing, like, how great it was going to be and what an amazing moment it was gonna be."

Punk then commented on AJ's return and admitted that they purposely left hints along the way for fans to decipher, before commenting on whether fans will see her in the ring this year.

"Fingers crossed, I'm not spoiling anything for anybody," he simply stated. Punk was then asked which of the women in WWE makes him shake with fear in his boots, "AJ Lee. Healthy respect and fear for AJ Lee when she's got her Chucks on."

