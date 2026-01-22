AJ Lee's WWE WrestleMania Plans Potentially 'Locked In'

Since returning to WWE in September after a 10-year absence, AJ Lee has only wrestled on two occasions, but it seems like the company has her penciled in for its biggest show of the year this coming April.

According to "WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select," AJ Lee vs. Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is currently slated for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, with the report claiming that the match is one of the more "locked in" plans for the two-night event. Since returning, AJ Lee has yet to compete in a singles match, but both of her in-ring appearances were against Lynch last year. She first partnered with her real-life husband CM Punk to wrestle Lynch and Seth Rollins in tag action at Wrestlepalooza, before entering WarGames at Survivor Series, where she tapped out "Big Time Becks" to pickup the win for her team. "WrestleVotes Radio" also noted that there have been several creative changes heading into WrestleMania, but AJ Lee's match with Lynch has remained untouched.

On the first "WWE Raw" of the year, Lynch became a two-time Women's Intercontinental Champion when she defeated Maxxine Dupri for the gold, and if her match with AJ Lee is said to be confirmed, it's likely that the title will be on the line at WrestleMania. The last time that AJ Lee competed for a title was in 2014 when she challenged Nikki Bella for the Divas Championship at the WWE pay-per-view, Tables, Ladders, & Chairs.