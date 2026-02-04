Booker T Says Ex-AEW Star 'Made The Right Choice' Following WWE Royal Rumble Debut

This past Saturday, former AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs made his debut in the WWE Royal Rumble, with a video graphic showing his old name being destroyed before officially introducing him as Royce Keys. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his enthusiasm at Keys joining the promotion.

"He made the right choice," Booker said. "Making that walk in the Rumble – that right there is just the beginning for Royce. He's getting ready to do some big things in the WWE. I can't wait. I can't wait to see how this kid's positioned."

According to Booker, who also serves as a commentator for "WWE NXT," the fact that the company agreed to send Keys directly to the main roster indicates a great deal of trust in his abilities. He sees a big future ahead for the former TNT Champion.

Keys entered the Men's Royal Rumble in the 14th slot, lasting for about 10 minutes before being thrown over the top rope by Bronson Reed of The Vision. After not making an appearance on "WWE Raw" this past Monday, it remains to be seen if Keys is revealed to be a member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster later this week.

As for Booker, he hasn't just observed Keys from afar. The retired wrestler recently indicated that he used to run into Powerhouse Hobbs at independent shows, even before he joined the AEW roster, and Booker would pass down what advice he could. Booker has long maintained the opinion that Hobbs (and now Keys) is capable of great things in the pro wrestling industry.

